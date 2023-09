PHOENIX — A teenage girl is dead after reportedly being shot Sunday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 107th Avenue and Camelback Road around 8 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage girl had been shot.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, but the scene has been secured.

What led up to the shooting is under investigation.