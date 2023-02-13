One dead, one injured in shooting near 39th Ave and Osborn Road Sunday

PHOENIX — A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday night near 39th Avenue and Osborn Road.

Police were called to the area for a fight, but when they arrived they located a vehicle in the roadway with two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the men, identified as 19-year-old Ramiro Melendez Lopez, was taken to a hospital where he died. A second male was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to the Phoenix Police Department. A third person, identified by police as a female, was also at the scene and was not injured.

Detectives believe the shooting was the result of an argument with people inside another vehicle. The other vehicle has not been located and no arrests have been made.

The Phoenix Police Department is asking anyone who has information regarding this incident to please call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous.