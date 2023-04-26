Watch Now
Phoenix PD offering reward for information on suspect in 83rd Avenue and Indian School shooting

The shooting happened on April 9
Posted at 11:19 AM, Apr 26, 2023
PHOENIX — Phoenix police and Silent Witness are offering a $2,000 reward for any information related to the suspect involved in the murder of 32-year-old Luisa Hendricsen.

The shooting happened near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road on April 9.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Hendricsen with gunshot wounds, where she ultimately died.

Police released a description of the suspect Wednesday, and vaguely say he is possibly a Hispanic male with a thin build.

Investigators now ask anyone with information related to this shooting to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. You can also leave a tip online.

