PHOENIX — A woman is dead after she was reportedly shot in west Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say the shooting happened just after midnight near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect. But they do say the shooter remains at large.

The shooting remains under investigation.