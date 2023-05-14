Watch Now
Teen girl dead after being shot near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

Phoenix police have not released any information about a possible suspect
89th Ave and Toronto Shooting 5-14-23
Posted at 6:43 AM, May 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-14 11:08:26-04

PHOENIX — A teenage girl is dead after she was shot in west Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say they were initially called to the shooting near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road just after midnight.

When officers arrived, they found a teen girl injured with a gunshot wound in front of a home.

Phoenix firefighters that responded pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police believe the girl was leaving a house party in the area when she was shot.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police do not currently have any information on a possible suspect.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

