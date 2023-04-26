Man shot and killed near I-17 and Maryland Ave

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man has died after a shooting near I-17 and Maryland Avenue.

Officials say the incident happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The man who was found shot was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to police.

Police say the suspect left before officers arrived at the scene.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.