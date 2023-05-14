Watch Now
Shooting in south Phoenix leaves man dead, woman injured

Police took a suspect into custody.
Posted at 8:02 AM, May 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-14 11:06:59-04

PHOENIX — A man is dead and a woman is injured after being shot early Sunday morning in south Phoenix.

Just after 3 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call near 16th Street and Dobbins Road.

Phoenix police say when they arrived, they found a man and woman both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers took a suspect in custody.

They say they believe the shooting happened because of an argument at a party.

