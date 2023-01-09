Phoenix police investigating after man found dead inside apartment

Phoenix police after investigating after a man was found dead inside his apartment near Interstate 17 and Campbell Avenue early Sunday morning.

Officers were responding to an injured person call at the apartment.

When they arrived, 32-year-old Justin Finch was found dead with a gunshot wound.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

No potential suspect information has been provided.

Phoenix police ask that anyone with information to call the department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.