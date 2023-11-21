44-year-old man arrested for killing brother near 19th Ave and Thomas Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a 44-year-old man has been arrested for the death of his brother.

Police say brothers George and Michael Morgan were involved in "repeated physical altercations" on November 11 at a home near 19th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Officials say the brothers were not seen for a period of time that night. After some time Michael returned to the home but George did not.

The family reported George as a missing person on November 12.

According to police, the homicide unit was called due to the suspicious circumstances of the investigation.

Officials say Michael was taken into custody and faces multiple charges including murder.

Phoenix police say George's remains have not been located. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO).