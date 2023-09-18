Police investigating two shooting deaths overnight in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after two people were found dead in separate shooting incidents late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Officers were first called to an area near 32nd Street and Bell Road around 11 p.m. Sunday in response to a shooting.

At the scene, police located a man who had been shot multiple times. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

No information about what led to the shooting or any suspects has been released.

Police were then called to an area near 35th and Glendale avenues before 5 a.m. Monday where a man was found shot in the middle of the roadway.

Death investigation underway near 35th and Glendale avenues

Officers say the man was unresponsive and died from his injuries at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.