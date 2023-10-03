Man shot, killed near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road Monday night.

Officers were first called to the area around 8:45 p.m. where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim,30-year-old Rayshaun McCune, died at the scene.

Video from the scene early Tuesday morning showed a large police presence still outside of a housing complex.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not released any information on what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO and provide an anonymous tip. Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.