Man shot, killed near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road

Phoenix police say a man was shot and killed Monday night near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
Posted at 5:53 AM, Oct 03, 2023
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road Monday night.

Officers were first called to the area around 8:45 p.m. where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim,30-year-old Rayshaun McCune, died at the scene.

Video from the scene early Tuesday morning showed a large police presence still outside of a housing complex.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not released any information on what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO and provide an anonymous tip. Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.

