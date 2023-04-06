Reward offered for information regarding body found burnt in Phoenix dumpster

PHOENIX — A reward is now being offered for information to help identify a man whose body was found burnt in a dumpster in Phoenix in March.

Phoenix police released the picture Thursday morning, adding that a reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

Phoenix police were first called to the area of 11th Avenue and Madison Street near downtown around 2 a.m. on March 21.

When officers arrived, they found a dumpster on fire in the area. They then found a body of a man in that dumpster.

Two people were originally arrested in the case. One of the men is facing charges, while the other was released.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.