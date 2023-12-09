Watch Now
One man dead, another injured after shooting near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road

Officials are investigating what led up to the shooting
Posted at 8:03 AM, Dec 09, 2023
GLENDALE, AZ — One man has died and another was injured in a shooting near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road late Friday night.

Phoenix police arrived to the scene at an apartment complex in the area around 10:15 p.m.

Crews located two men who were shot, with one of those individuals being pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

While the incident occurred near Arizona State University's West campus, officials say no suspects entered the campus and that there is no threat to the community.

Officials say that the apartment complex and a nearby area will be shut down for some time as they investigate what led up to the shooting.

