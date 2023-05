PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

ABC15 crews at the scene saw investigators focusing on a vehicle in a parking lot in the area early Tuesday morning.

Police say they were first called to investigate reports of an injured person around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

That man died at the scene, according to officials.

No suspects have been identified or taken into custody.