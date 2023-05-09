Man shot, killed near 19th and Northern avenues

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning near 19th and Northern avenues.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to conduct a welfare check in the area of 19th Avenue and Butler Drive.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect has not been located.

The incident is currently being investigated as a homicide.

It's the second homicide investigation in Phoenix Tuesday morning, as officers began investigating another deadly shooting near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road hours earlier.

No further details on the shooting have been released by police.