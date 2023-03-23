Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

One dead, another hospitalized after shooting near 7th Avenue and Madison Street

Phoenix police
KNXV
Phoenix police
Posted at 10:18 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 01:18:48-04

PHOENIX — A woman died and a man is in the hospital after a shooting near 7th Avenue and Madison Street Wednesday night.

Officials say a man called the police saying that his friend was shot and killed after he was hit in the head with a gun.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

The man was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

It is currently unknown what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made in this incident.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!