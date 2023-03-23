One dead, another hospitalized after shooting near 7th Avenue and Madison Street

PHOENIX — A woman died and a man is in the hospital after a shooting near 7th Avenue and Madison Street Wednesday night.

Officials say a man called the police saying that his friend was shot and killed after he was hit in the head with a gun.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

The man was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

It is currently unknown what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made in this incident.

This shooting remains under investigation.