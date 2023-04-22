Police seeking public help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a stabbing death

PHOENIX — Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man believed to be involved in a stabbing death in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police are asking for anyone who knows who the man in the video below is to help them identify him.

Silent witness suspect from homicide case

Investigators believe he was involved in a homicide case from March 19, 2023.

The suspect stabbed the victim — 30-year-old Quinton Letcher — outside of a bank near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road and fled the scene.

Letcher was taken to the hospital where he died that morning.

According to police, the suspect is a white male and approximately 6 feet tall.

Details about what led up to the stabbing are still under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this case, you may contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website.