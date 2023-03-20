Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Man dies after being stabbed outside of bank near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road

Suspect has not been located, police say
Phoenix police say a man is dead after a stabbing outside of a bank overnight.
31st Avenue and Indian School deadly stabbing
Posted at 6:12 AM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 09:23:53-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man is dead after a stabbing outside of a bank overnight.

The incident occurred just before midnight on Sunday near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix police say the victim, only identified as a man, was found with stab wounds at the scene. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

While officials believe the victim was on the property at the time, there is no indication he was a customer or using the ATM machine at the time.

The suspect remains outstanding and there is no further information about the incident.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!