Man dies after being stabbed outside of bank near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man is dead after a stabbing outside of a bank overnight.

The incident occurred just before midnight on Sunday near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix police say the victim, only identified as a man, was found with stab wounds at the scene. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

While officials believe the victim was on the property at the time, there is no indication he was a customer or using the ATM machine at the time.

The suspect remains outstanding and there is no further information about the incident.