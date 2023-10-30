Man dead after being shot while driving near 48th Street and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning near 48th Street and McDowell Road.

Phoenix police say the incident occurred around 2 a.m.

Investigators say the victim, only identified as a man, was driving in the area when he was struck by gunfire. He stopped at a business in the area where first responders found him with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say there is no indication the shooting was a road rage incident, but the investigation is ongoing.