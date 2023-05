PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man was found dead near 32nd Street and Cactus Road early Sunday morning.

Officials say they were called to the area just before 5:30 a.m. for an "unknown trouble" call.

There, police said they found a man with obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is currently unknown what caused the man's death.

The man has not been identified.

This incident is currently under investigation.