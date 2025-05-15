State files notice of intent to seek death penalty against man accused of killing Mercedes Vega

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed a notice of intent this week to seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing Mercedes Vega.

Sencere Hayes was arrested in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Vega, who was found in a burning car off Interstate 10 near Tonopah in 2023.

The notice of intent filed this week states that the state “does intend to seek the death penalty if the defendant is convicted of First Degree Murder.”

The court document cites numerous aggravating factors and evidence. Read the full notice of intent here.

Among those factors is the claim that Hayes “committed the offense to prevent Mercedes Vega's cooperation with an official law enforcement investigation, to prevent her testimony in a court proceeding or in retaliation for her cooperation with an official law enforcement investigation.”

Hayes faces four counts of first-degree murder, one count of vehicle theft, one count of armed robbery, and one count of kidnapping involving a death.

MCSO previously told ABC15 they expect more arrests to come.

