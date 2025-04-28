Tempe PD bust results in 173 people cited for underage drinking

TEMPE, AZ — The Tempe Police Department made a significant number of arrests for underage drinking at a local bar.

On Thursday, April 25, a joint operation between the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control (DLLC) and the Tempe Police Department resulted in 173 arrests at a bar in the vicinity of McClintock Drive and Apache Boulevard.

The bar was not named by the Tempe Police Department.

The operation was a response to multiple complaints received by Tempe PD regarding underage individuals gaining entry into a licensed liquor establishment.

During the operation, police identified numerous underage patrons, with many of them being in possession of fake identification documents.

A total of 173 people were apprehended. Police say 165 of them were cited and released, while eight individuals were booked into the Tempe Police Department city jail.

Underage drinking is a misdemeanor offense. Possible charges for the eight individuals who were booked into jail were not provided.

DLLC and the Tempe Police Department are still investigating to determine if any Title IV violations will be filed against the establishment for failing to comply with state liquor laws.