Tempe bar under fire for underage busts responds to criticism on social media 

TEMPE, AZ — A business in Tempe under scrutiny for police busts related to underage drinking is speaking out for the first time on social media.

Tempe Tavern made a post on Instagram addressing what they are calling misinformation and unfair treatment. A key issue for them: the prevalence of fake IDs in college towns.

“They’ve always checked my ID, the guards are courteous. So yeah, never had an issue there,” said Adam Zweifel, who has been to Tempe Tavern.

Patrons of Tempe Tavern are hearing a lot about what the business has faced after a string of police busts related to underage drinking put the bar in the spotlight.

“One night, one of the raids, I actually.. I was walking up to it, and I saw all four cop cars,” said Zweifel.

On November 20, Tempe police showed up to the bar near McClintock Drive and Apache Boulevard and said they found 249 underage persons inside.

Back in April, another bust resulted in police citing 165 people. Eight were booked into the city jail.

Police say they are now looking into a fatal hit-and-run crash in September involving an underage driver who they say had been inside Tempe Tavern for more than two hours before the collision.

That driver has only been charged with failure to stop so far, not DUI.

“Right now, we are expecting the reports from the Tempe Police Department, who are obligated to provide us that information, and give us time to analyze everything," said Lt. Luis Samudio, a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.

While the investigation continues, Tempe Tavern has taken to social media to point out their record of compliance with city code and with law enforcement, who they feel is unfairly targeting them.

The bar is also blaming fake IDs, claiming "fake IDs today are sophisticated enough to defeat nearly every verification method available to bars, banks, and other types of businesses."

“Why should the business be completely liable for minors going into their business with fake IDs? The entire conduct is from the minors," said Zweifel.

One woman who was taking the tram near Tempe Tavern says she handles IDs a lot while working at a gas station.

“Our system.. like we scan it, and it tells if it’s good or not,” said April Morgan.

“We need to know exactly how much training was taken or they received to recognize a fake ID, which is never that easy," said Samudio.

Tempe police sent ABC15 a response to the bar's social media post saying they conduct underage alcohol enforcement across the city and have done so at other businesses this year. They have also received several citizen complaints about underage activity at Tempe Tavern.