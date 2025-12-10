Scottsdale Unified votes to close two schools, repurpose campuses next fall

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — In a split vote Tuesday night, the Scottsdale Unified School District board decided to move forward with closing and repurposing Pima Elementary School and Echo Canyon School.

District officials said both schools have declining enrollment, with fewer than 300 students at each.

The district currently has a deficit between $7.9 million and $9 million.

"Sometimes difficult decisions don’t feel like the right one,” Superintendent Dr. Scott A Menzel said during Tuesday’s meeting. "At the same time, we’re dealing with the financial reality that requires difficult decisions.”

Board member Amy Carney opposed the decision, urging the board to instead consider a committee dedicated to reviewing the budget and ways to revive enrollment.

“It didn’t have to be this way, and I’m very disappointed at where we are right now,” Carney said.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Parents packed public comment at Tuesday night's school board meeting, frustrated with the timeline of the decision and echoing sentiments to find solutions to declining enrollment outside of school closures.

"Closing schools is like putting a band-aid on a more systemic issue,” one parent said.

"Closing schools should be a last resort, not a starting point,” another said.

The district outlined plans to support families and staff during the transition.