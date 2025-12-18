Holiday toy shopping made affordable: Expert tips for finding deals under $20

The holiday countdown is on, and for many families, finding the right toys at the right price can feel overwhelming. But experts say shoppers with smaller budgets can still score big this season.

From action figures to building sets to family games, "The Toy Insider" serves as a parent's guide to holiday toy shopping. The annual guide lays out 400 ideas to spark every kid's imagination while meeting any budget.

The editor says this year, many of the hottest picks come in under $20, with deals showing up both in stores and online.

"There are great deals to be had out there, and some of these toys and games came in at really sharp prices to begin with," said James Zahn, senior editor at The Toy Insider. "One thing that I can say that's really a positive right now is that I did a bunch of store checks over the past few days, and there are some great discounts out there. And again, it's stores of all sizes."

Shopping strategies that work

When it comes to toy shopping this year, 46% of consumers report shopping earlier to find deals. With many retailers offering gifts for both girls and boys under $20, the real gift this season may be those in-store deals.

For Eddie Valles of Scottsdale, Christmas is about seeing magic through his kids' eyes.

"They're excited because they're going to open their presents, and that makes us really happy," Valles said.

His 2- and 5-year-old have sent lists to Santa filled with fan favorites.

"The little one, he's all into Bluey. My 5-year-old one, he's in Sonic right now," Valles said.

But keeping up with what's hot without overspending can be tough. That's where The Toy Insider comes in.

Expert picks for every budget

"You want to get a lot of great bang for the buck," Zahn said. "At the Toy Insider, we go through, we look at thousands of toys every year. And this year, for our 20th annual holiday gift guide, we whittled that list down to slightly more than 400 toys spanning more than 100 companies of all sizes."

Zahn says there are coveted toys for every budget.

"We do our hot 20, because, you know, the days of that singular hot toy, like a Cabbage Patch or a Tickle Me Elmo, those might be behind us, but we think within our hot 20, you're going to find something great for every kid on your list," Zahn said.

You can find favorites under $15, $30 options, and show stoppers under $50. NKOK offers a wide variety of radio-controlled vehicles, including models based on real-life rides.

Small packages, big impact

Affordable stocking stuffers prove sometimes the best gifts come in small packages. Updated Tamagotchis from the late 90s now feature more than 50,000 possible combinations of virtual pets you can unlock.

Some toys entertain in multiple ways, like building projects kids can then use as toys, or games the whole family can enjoy together.

For parents looking for trendy must-haves, the Target Big Kid Shopping Cart snaps together and costs about $35.

Money-saving advice

The advice is to shop early, watch for sales, and don't be afraid to look for similar options at lower price points.

"We've heard all throughout this year, economic uncertainty is looming, but there are great deals to be had out there, and some of these toys and games came in at really sharp prices to begin with," Zahn said.

Thousands of toys are priced under $20 at retailers like Walmart, from classics to trending picks.

For Valles, it makes the holidays feel less stressful.

"By saving a little extra, it's good for your pocket," Valles said.

The Toy Insider says shopping early, sticking to a list, and focusing on play value can help stretch dollars even further this holiday season.

