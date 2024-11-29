Two years later David Denogean's family is still pushing for justice 

PHOENIX — It's been two years since 30-year-old David Denogean was shot and killed while walking his dog on 12th Street just south of Maryland. His family is pushing for answers in his case, hosting a vigil on Black Friday. His parents are also giving back in their son's honor, hoping to help the community that has given them support.

"David was such a good guy, a happy-go-lucky person," said David's mom Judy Denogean. "He filled the whole room with laughter."

Pictures of David show his smile and love of sports.

"He just loved life," said Judy. "Everyone that knew David just can't believe this happened and I can't believe it."

It's hard for his parents to grapple with the loss of their son whose life was cut short on Black Friday, November 25, 2022.

"That's all he was doing, just walking his dog," said Judy.

David was walking by a restaurant and bar near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue around six that evening when he was shot and killed. Silent Witness released a video showing someone running up to David with a gun, shooting the 30-year-old seemingly at random.

"David was at the wrong place at the wrong time," said Judy.

David's dad Frank Denogean told ABC15 his son didn't have a set agenda the day he was shot, making the situation all the stranger. Two years later there have still been no arrests in the case.

"The hardest part is we expect more in regards to any type of cooperation or just any form of communication," said Frank.

Lack of communication is something ABC15 has asked the Phoenix Police Department about over the years. This week we reached out for an update on the case, but Phoenix police said there was no new information.

"There is no new information available to be put out on this incident," stated Phoenix Police Department through email. "The photos and the video showing what detectives are working with have already been released. Detectives encourage the suspect themselves or any family and friends that may know the suspect to provided the needed information to continue this investigation."

"It might sound strange, but we actually pray for the person that did this to our son," said Frank. "And we pray that he makes amends with the Lord."

His family believes someone knows something and is urging anyone with information to come forward.

"We also know there's someone that knows this person, and they are equally as guilty if they don't come forward," said Frank.

David was a beloved track coach at Camelback High School. Athletes, friends, and family have come together over the last few years to host events in his honor, including a throwers classic.

On Friday, his family is holding a vigil and a walk to remember David. The family plans to meet at Rose Lane and 12th Street at 5:30 p.m. to walk to the vigil site.

"We'll walk - it's about a three-quarter of a mile walk to where David was murdered, unfortunately," said Frank.

The vigil is set to start around 6:15 p.m. The goal is to keep David's memory alive and what happened to him at the top of mind.

"We call it a justice walk for David," said Frank. "We have our signs. So people driving will say I remember that night, I remember that person."

Community support helped raise the Silent Witness reward and inspired the Denogeans to give back.

"David so loved Christmas," said Frank. "He loved all the holidays."

This year will mark their family's third toy drive, gathering and gifting presents to children.

"It's just our way of giving back," said Frank. "The holidays are hard for us, and we want to make them good for other people."

All while the couple is expecting their second grandchild. Their other son decided to give the new baby a special name.

"Daniel and Nellely are having a baby, and they are going to name him David Joseph," said Frank.

"When they let us know; We were very taken just very overwhelmed, very blessed," said Judy.

This holiday season, the Denogean family still hopeful for answers

"You can never bring him back," said Frank. "But our only conciliation, whoever did this horrific thing, is he will be off the streets. So he doesn't hurt someone else."

The family is already collecting donations for the toy drive, which is being held on December 23. The event is held at the VFW Post #720 at 4853 E. Thomas Rd.

The Denogeans said people can head there to drop off donations. They ask that people wrap the present and attach a tag saying what the gift is and what age it's appropriate for.

The family's goal is to raise enough money to push the reward to $25,000.