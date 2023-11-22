Shooting death of high school track coach David Denogean remains unsolved one year after his murder

PHOENIX — The shooting death of Camelback High School track coach David Denogean remains unsolved almost one year later.

"Overwhelming, at times can be difficult, but we're blessed that people have just reached out from so many different angles in support of David," said Frank Denogean, David's father.

David was walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue on Nov. 24, 2022, when he was shot and killed. The shooter took off and has been at large since then.

Since the murder, the community has continued to honor David and show their love. From former student-athletes and coaches to former co-workers at The Rebel Lounge, where he also worked for several years, they all want to bring justice to David.

On Friday, reporter Ashley Paredez speaks with David's family as they continue to push for answers in his murder on ABC15's true crime series Arizona's Coldest Cases.

