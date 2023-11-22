Watch Now
Shooting death of high school track coach David Denogean remains unsolved one year after his murder

ABC15's Arizona's Coldest Cases will highlight this case Friday night
A benefit show is taking place this Saturday for beloved Camelback High School track coach David Denogean, who was tragically shot and killed nearly four months ago.
Posted at 11:54 AM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 13:54:23-05

PHOENIX — The shooting death of Camelback High School track coach David Denogean remains unsolved almost one year later.

"Overwhelming, at times can be difficult, but we're blessed that people have just reached out from so many different angles in support of David," said Frank Denogean, David's father.

David was walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue on Nov. 24, 2022, when he was shot and killed. The shooter took off and has been at large since then.

Since the murder, the community has continued to honor David and show their love. From former student-athletes and coaches to former co-workers at The Rebel Lounge, where he also worked for several years, they all want to bring justice to David.

On Friday, reporter Ashley Paredez speaks with David's family as they continue to push for answers in his murder on ABC15's true crime series Arizona's Coldest Cases.

Watch the new episode on the ABC15 app on your streaming devices beginning Friday at 8:30 p.m. and through the weekend.

Watch previous episodes of Arizona's Coldest Cases in the player below:

