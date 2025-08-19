Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Torey Lovullo addresses report on Ketel Marte’s absences ruffling feathers in D-backs organization

Some with the team question whether his absence led to the team being sellers at the deadline, per AZ Central
ABC15's Craig Fouhy and Collin Harmon dive into recent reports about drama in the D-backs locker room involving Ketel Marte and recent time he has taken off.
Craig Fouhy and Collin Harmon dive into the recent Ketel Marte drama
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4)
PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo used a parenting metaphor to explain his relationship with Ketel Marte in response to a recent report that the second baseman’s time-off requests were ruffling feathers in the organization.

Lovullo joined Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Friday and was asked if Marte is treated differently from other players as a star.

“It’s almost like parenting. People who say they treat their kids all the same, they’re lying,” Lovullo said. “You try to get the best version of each child and that requires different [strategies]."

Our sports experts, ABC15's Craig Fouhy and Collin Harmon, dive into the Marte situation and the response bubbling up on social media on the ABC15 Streaming App and in the player above.

