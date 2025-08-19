Torey Lovullo addresses report on Ketel Marte’s absences ruffling feathers in D-backs organization

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo used a parenting metaphor to explain his relationship with Ketel Marte in response to a recent report that the second baseman’s time-off requests were ruffling feathers in the organization.

Lovullo joined Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Friday and was asked if Marte is treated differently from other players as a star.

“It’s almost like parenting. People who say they treat their kids all the same, they’re lying,” Lovullo said. “You try to get the best version of each child and that requires different [strategies]."

