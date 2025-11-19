Defendant in 'Baby Skylar' case given permission to travel

PHOENIX — The woman accused in a decades-old Valley murder case has been granted permission to travel.

Annie Anderson was accused in what became known as the "Baby Skylar" case and currently faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

ANDERSON'S ARREST

Back in 2005, a newborn was found dead in a Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport bathroom. It was a case that rocked the Valley, going cold for years, until police announced the arrest of a woman from Washington state in early 2024.

"When confronted, Annie Anderson identified herself as the mother of the victim and provided an account of what occurred," said Lt. James Hester with the Phoenix Police Department after the arrest.

Police also said at their news conference that Anderson had been visiting the Valley back in 2005 for a real estate boot camp.

In April of 2024, Anderson heard the charges she was facing at her first court appearances in Maricopa County. Days later, at her arraignment, she pleaded not guilty.

As her case moves through the courts, ABC15 confirmed Anderson was released from custody in December 2024 with electronic monitoring.

Court documents show Anderson was able to post a $200,000 bond on December 11 with help from a reproductive justice group.

JUDGE ALLOWING TRAVEL

ABC15 attended one of Anderson's court appearances in July and tried to ask her questions as she left court.

But the 52-year-old would only say "no comment."

Anderson appeared back in court on Tuesday. The hearing, according to court video, happened a little over a week after her defense team asked to modify Anderson's release conditions to allow travel.

"She obviously understands how serious this case is and has been performing well on release for nearly a year now with no violations on her ankle monitor, which is very hard to do," said Anderson's attorney Katie Gipson-McLean. "So I think that she's shown that she will continue to abide by her release conditions, and whatever else your honor requires of her if you do allow her to travel."

Court documents show prosecutors disagreed with the modification.

"Defendant does not have any ties to Arizona," wrote prosecutors. All her family lives in Washington. Defendant cannot be electronically monitored while in Washington. Defendant's release conditions should not be further modified."

In court, the Judge said he would grant the request to travel but set certain parameters. Those include providing a travel itinerary along with the contact information for where Anderson would be staying overnight. She will also have to check in with pretrial services every other day.

The Judge said Anderson would have to provide travel details like flight information and would also have to "reinstall the electronic monitoring equipment" within one business day of arriving back in Arizona.

The Judge reminded Anderson that if she did not appear back in court, a warrant could be issued for her arrest and a trial could proceed in her absence.

"I will say that I will be staying at my own home where I typically live," Anderson told the Judge.

A time period for travel was not provided in court. ABC15 has reached out to pretrial services to ask why Anderson would be unable to be electronically monitored in Washington.

TRIAL UPDATE

Currently, Anderson is due back in court in January 29.

"On December 12, the defense expert will go to the ME's office to review slides," read the Judge in court on Tuesday. "The defendant will make a plea proposal, but not sure as to when."

That update came from a court filing providing information on where the case currently stands.

When asked if the parties were on track for trial, Anderson's attorney said "possibly."

Gipson-McLean suggested leaving the dates for now and revisiting them after the holidays.

The trial date was previously pushed back to March 30.