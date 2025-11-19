Wickenburg food pantry, clothing closet cleaning up after heavy storms

WICKENBURG, AZ — A community nonprofit has temporarily closed its doors after Tuesday’s storms hit Wickenburg and flooded part of its building.

Project SALT helps hundreds of families every month through food boxes, clothing distributions, and outreach events.

“SALT stands for serving and loving together,” Executive Director Gilly Pollard said. “We saw a need, so we just kind of filled it."

Tuesday, heavy rain led to gutter damage in their historic building. Water poured through their back walls and light sockets.

Pollard said they will be cleaning up their back storage rooms and hope to reopen by Friday.

“Nobody is going to go hungry or go cold in our community. They can reach out to me or reach out to Project SALT, and we will make sure that they get food boxes or they get sack lunches,” Pollard said.