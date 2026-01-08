Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 1-8-26

Showers and embedded thunderstorms pushed through the Valley Thursday afternoon
PHOENIX — Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are rolling through the Valley this afternoon, dumping heavy rain on some parts of the Valley.

How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 3:35 p.m.

Ahwatukee: .04"

Apache Junction: .08"

Camelback Mountain: .28"

Carefree: .04"

Cave Creek: .04"

Central Phoenix: .16"

Deer Valley Airport: .04"

Fountain Hills: .12"

Glendale: .04"

Guadalupe: .08"

Laveen: .04"

Mesa (Falcon Field): .08"

Peoria: .08"

Queen Creek: .31"

New River: .08"

North Phoenix (35th Ave and Greenway): .08"

Phoenix Zoo: .12"

Scottsdale: .20"

South Phoenix (23rd Ave and Roeser): .04"

South Mountain: .12"

Tempe: .20"

Verrado: .08"

Wickenburg Airport: .04"

