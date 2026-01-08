Sister turns grief into action, founding Phoenix Cancer Support Network

PHOENIX — For Jenny Martin, love did not end with loss. It became a mission.

After her younger sister, Annie, lost her battle with cancer at just 24 years old, Jenny turned grief into action by founding the Phoenix Cancer Support Network.

Drawing on her background in oncology, health care administration, and business development, she built the nonprofit designed to step in when cancer turns everyday life upside down.

Since 2016, PCSN has supported hundreds of patients and families across Arizona by helping with transportation to medical appointments, picking up groceries, covering rent and utility bills, and easing financial strain during treatment. Just as importantly, the organization offers emotional support, sometimes simply being a steady presence or a shoulder to cry on.

The mission grew even deeper when Jenny’s close friend and key PCSN supporter, Andrea, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Even while facing her own fight, Andrea continued helping other patients until her passing two years ago.

Today, Jenny leads PCSN forward in honor of both her sister and her friend, ensuring that no cancer patient has to face the hardest days alone.

The organization is having a fundraising hike on February 22, and registration is now open.