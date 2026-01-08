Multiple highways closed in Northern Arizona due to winter weather

Several highways in Northern Arizona are closed due to crashes and winter weather, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT says the following highways are closed:

Interstate 40 eastbound at US 93 (milepost 72)

Interstate 40 eastbound at State Route 89 in Ash Fork (milepost 146)

Northbound Interstate 17 at State Route 169 (milepost 278)

State Route 64 (both directions) between mileposts 244-264

ADOT says snowplows are working to clear the affected areas.

To view weather radar, click here.

Drivers should be prepared to spend extended time on the road during winter conditions and pack an emergency kit, according to ADOT.

There is no estimated time for when each highway will reopen.

To see the latest traffic conditions around Arizona, click here.