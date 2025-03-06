Gila County has leads, FBI assisting with Emily Pike homicide investigation

GILA COUNTY, AZ — Multiple communities are hurting and pushing for answers after the death of 14-year-old Emily Pike. Mesa Police confirm the teen was living in a group home when she was reported missing. Pike was last seen in January near Mesa Drive and McKellips Road. Weeks later, on Valentine's Day, her body was found dismembered off of U.S. 60 northeast of Globe. Nearly one week after she was identified, Gila County Sheriff's Office told ABC15 they have leads and the FBI is also getting involved in the case.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

"Gila County Sheriff's Office received a call from some people that were actually out in the area, and during their course of walking down the trail, discovered the trash bags that when they kind of investigated it, they believe that there was possibly a body in one of the bags," said Lt. James Lahti.

The Sheriff's Office said that discovery is what sparked their investigation. Pike was found on February 14, but she wasn't identified until February 27.

ABC15 asked GCSO if there were any persons of interest so far in the case.

"At this point, we don't have any positive suspects," said Lt. Lahti.

But the Sheriff's Office would confirm they do have some leads in the case, and multiple agencies are involved.

"Our detectives here have been in contact with members of the Mesa Police Department since that is where she was last at," said Lt. Lahti. "They've also been in contact with the FBI and BIA and then other agencies here in the state."

He said their agency is also in contact with the San Carlos Apache Police Department. Pike's family, we're told, is a part of the tribe.

"There is daily communication and actual legwork going on in trying to develop leads and finding out who may have seen her," said Lt. Lahti.

PIKE'S GROUP HOME

"The very first thing that we did was obviously go and tie ribbons," said foster care advocate Anika Robinson.

Robinson told ABC15 that her nonprofit, ASA Now, has helped serve Pike since 2023.

"I think that for the majority of kids placed in congregate care, not being in a family setting, can be really hard for them," said Robinson.

Mesa Police said that over the past three years, there have been 30 missing person reports out of the group home that Pike was in, but some were habitual. ABC15 was also told that Pike had four missing reports, including the one this January.

The other three were reported in 2023, and in one situation, Pike was with another child.

The Department of Child Safety told ABC15 on Wednesday that Pike was not in their care. Our team is reaching out to the San Carlos Apache Tribe for more information.

"We really need to close those loops, not just for Emily's sake," said Robinson.

Robinson has been working in honor of two other girls who went missing from a group home in 2023 to pass legislation with the goal of closing gaps she sees when kids are reported missing.

In 2024, she helped pass HB2479, which provides reporting requirements and guidelines. She now hopes to expand this in Pike's honor.

"Part of that legislation stated that, for example, child welfare, which was the department of child safety, needed to be able to notify families right away that their child was missing," said Robinson.

Robinson told ABC15 she sees challenges when it comes to having photos of missing children and wants to ensure that state agencies are following the new law.

"I'm a part of the missing child task force," said Robinson. "It is something that we're very aware of because we help to rescue children, we help to go locate them and look for them, and obviously, prevention is always at the forefront of our mind."

PRAYER VIGIL

The task force, along with ASA No,w is helping put together a prayer vigil Thursday in Pike's honor.

"Her tribe is going to be there," said Robinson. "They have a beautiful program that has been included. And this is a time not to march, not to bring signs. This is just a time to be there, to listen, to hear their voice, and it's very peaceful. It's going to be a beautiful vigil. And absolutely, for anybody who wants to come and support their family, we would love them there."

Pike's paternal family is also asking for donations of specific items to assist family members.

As loved ones mourn, Gila County is urging anyone with information to come forward.

"It's the things that people think, well, that's not really a big deal, and it ends up being that hinge pin that kind of turns the case for us," said Lt. Lahti.