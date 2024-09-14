New evidence confirmed in Ben Anderson investigation

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — With the three-year mark nearing, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed a new piece of evidence in the Ben Anderson investigation.

Anderson's life was mysteriously cut short on New Year's Eve 2021. The case, ever since, has been filled with bizarre twists and few answers.

"His death has left a very big void in my life and in a lot of other people's lives as well," said Anderson's long-time friend Susan Dzbanko.

Through grief, Dzbanko and others continue to fight for the 41-year-old.

"He was just really such an extraordinary person who, you know, lit up every room that he was in," said Dzbanko.

She told ABC15 it's tough for loved ones who have been waiting years for answers.

"I would say it's this side of torture, you know," said Dzbanko. "We all loved him so much, and to not know exactly what happened."

Anderson's body was found in the middle of the desert near New River, hours after canceling brunch plans with friends.

His body wasn't identified until days later. Close friends tracked Anderson's car to a hotel parking garage off I-17 and Dunlap. When they found it, they said there were three people inside.

Not long after, Anderson's car was found burned right next to the hotel garage where his friends say they first spotted it.

Now, years later MCSO is confirming a new piece of evidence, Anderson's cell phone.

"There's probably evidence on the phone of who he was in contact with, where he was meeting them, who he was meeting, what they were going to do," said Dzbanko. "And I think that information is probably very critical into the timeline of events."

MCSO said the phone was found in a canal three months after his death.

Back in January, MCSO told ABC15 they had multiple persons of interest targeted as "suspects." Detectives said Friday they are still finalizing paperwork to present to the County Attorney's office. Investigators said they are waiting for "forensic examinations" to be completed. ABC15 was told that includes the phone.

"There's really no length we would not go to ensure that his case is solved and justice is served," said Dzbanko.

Loved ones and friends are determined to keep pushing for answers.

"To my last breath, to my last breath is how far we will go," said Dzbanko.

Friends and family have independently raised $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.