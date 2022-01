MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Maricopa County officials announced that Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on Friday.

Officials say they responded to a location near Table Mesa Road, west of I-17, for a body found in the desert.

41-year-old Benjamin Anderson was reported missing by the Phoenix Police Department the same day.

The investigation is led by the MCSO Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-1011 and reference MCSO #(IR21-037309).