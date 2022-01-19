Friends and family hope for clarity surrounding Valley man's mystery death

PHOENIX — Friends and family of a Valley man who was once missing and then later found dead along I-17 have raised thousands in hopes someone comes forth with information that answers the question of what happened to Ben Anderson on New Year’s Eve.

“I’ve been very numb for several weeks,” said Daniel Stahoviak.

Daniel Stahoviak and his friend of 20 years, Ben Anderson, used to watch crime shows together.

Now Daniel and his husband Chris are part of an investigation to find answers.

“So unusual now being on the other side of it,” said Daniel.

On New Year’s Eve, Daniel says they all had plans with Ben to all go to brunch in Scottsdale that morning.

Ben called around 8 a.m. to cancel, saying he was tired from a long day of work the day before.

That night – Daniel says he got a call from Ben’s Aunt saying she couldn’t get a hold of Ben, who is described as someone who would always be on his phone.

“His phone was going right to voicemail,” said Daniel.

Daniel is close enough to Ben to have a key to his place, so he keyed in to see his condo to find it messier than normal.

Daniel said it was unusual to see his bathroom window open.

“Seemed like he left in a hurry, there was a wet towel on the bed, some clothes on the floor, his credit cards were there, some cash on the counter,” said Daniel.

Daniel and Chris grew worried and filed a missing person’s report. The two went through what they describe as a very frustrating process of getting the manufacture of the car Ben was driving to help track it to a hotel on I-17.

When Ben’s car wasn’t there – the two drove to other hotels along the highway until they found Ben’s White 2020 Lexus UX at the top floor of the parking garage at Sheraton off I-17 and Dunlap Avenue.

While Chris was behind the wheel, he says three unknown people were inside the car where Ben was that night.

”They take off without their lights on, I start chasing them at speeds I’ve never driven in a parking garage before. It’s lucky no one backed out of their space because it would have been a disaster – and now we know – it’s on,” said Chris Stahoviak.

Daniel and Chris said followed Ben’s car over curbs, into gravel fields, and eventually stopped when the car starts driving down the wrong way of an access road, no longer feeling safe.

As they’re calling 911 from their car, they notice a video on the Citizen App of a burning car in the UEI college parking lot next to the Sheridan where they started the chase.

It’s was Ben Car.

Weeks after, burned debris is still there in the parking lot – “burned and destroyed,” said Daniel.

As the sun came up the next day, The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office found a body in New River.

A couple of days later – that body was identified as Ben Anderson.

”I lost it, that’s when I lost it,” said Daniel.

What exactly happened to Ben Anderson on New Year’s Eve is still unknown.

Friends and family have independently raised 25 thousand dollars for information leading to an arrest in the case.

“It went from 10k to 25k to find who did this,” said Daniel.

MCSO did not have any new information on the case as of Tuesday.

If you saw anything with a white 2020 Lexus UX on New year’s eve – you’re asked to call MCSO at 602.876.8477