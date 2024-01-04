MCSO planning to submit charges in connection to death of Ben Anderson

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has announced that they intend to submit charges against a person of interest in connection to the death of Ben Anderson.

On Thursday, officials said they do have a person of interest targeted, but they still have to comb through digital data and records to gather more information before any charges are submitted.

Video in the player above includes previous coverage of Anderson's case.

The office does not have a timeline as to when exactly it intends to submit charges to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, but MCSO said, "regardless of what is found with the digital record analysis, we will be submitting charges against the alleged suspects."

It is unknown exactly how many people MCSO intends to submit charges against or exactly what those charges may be.

Anderson's body was found on December 31, 2021, near Table Mesa Road west of Interstate 17 after his vehicle was found burning in a parking lot 30 miles away.

ABC15 spoke to Anderson's friend, Daniel Stahoviak in the weeks following and said Anderson canceled plans earlier in the day and was unable to be reached by family, which was unusual for Anderson. A missing persons report was filed and Stahoviak tried to do some searching of his own.

Stahoviak tracked Anderson's vehicle to the parking garage of a hotel near I-17 and Dunlap Avenue. He says three people were in Anderson's car and drove off.

Stahoviak attempted to follow Anderson's vehicle, but stopped once the people inside began to drive the wrong way on an access road.

Anderson's vehicle was found burning in a parking lot next to the hotel where the chase began.

MCSO said they are aware of rumors that Anderson's case is possibly related other cases, but detectives have not found any obvious relation.