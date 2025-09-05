Officials confirm Ben Anderson's death case submitted to MCAO for review

PHOENIX — The case surrounding the death of 41-year-old Ben Anderson has haunted loved ones who have pushed for answers since 2021.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says, as of Friday, they have submitted the Ben Anderson case for review. The case reportedly involves two suspects, but at this time, ABC15 is choosing not to name those suspects as we work to learn more information.

When asked, Anderson's close friends did not recognize the names provided by MCSO as suspects in the case.

WHO KILLED BEN ANDERSON?

Andersons' life was mysteriously cut short at the end of 2021. His body was found in the middle of the desert, near New River off Table Mesa Road, on fire. The case has been full of mysterious twists with pieces of evidence sprinkled throughout the Valley.

ABC15 previously spoke with friends of Ben Anderson who have never stopped fighting for answers or justice in his case. Hear from the friends on Arizona Crime Uncovered below or in the player above.

The 41-year-old was found hours after canceling brunch plans with friends, but he wasn't identified until days later.

"I remember it was 8 [a.m.] on the dot," said friend Dan Stahoviak. "He called me, or I called him, but we were on the phone for maybe less than a minute. He said, ‘Oh, I'm not feeling great. Do you mind if I cancel?’ And I just let him cancel."

Shortly after he changed plans, Anderson stopped answering his phone or responding.

Close friends ended up tracking his car to a hotel parking garage off I-17 and Dunlap Road. When they found it, they said there were three people inside.

Not long after, Anderson's car was found burned right next to the hotel garage where his friends say they first spotted it.

SEARCH FOR ANSWERS

"I would say it's this side of torture, you know," said close friend Susan Dzbanko. "We all loved him so much, and to not know exactly what happened."

January 2024 marked two years for the investigation. Just days into the year, MCSO confirmed that they had persons of interest in the case and planned to submit charging recommendations to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

Detectives, at that time, said they were still combing through digital data and records. ABC15 was told, regardless, that MCSO would be submitting charges against the alleged suspects to MCAO.

In March 2024, the agency released body camera footage from the day they found Anderson.

Later in 2024, deputies confirmed Anderson's cell phone had been discovered three months after his death. MCSO would only say the phone was found in a Valley canal by a good Samaritan.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office also told ABC15 in 2024 that detectives have collected "numerous hours of video footage from many different establishments/businesses that are deemed as evidence."

Since January 2024, ABC15 has been following the case and waiting for it to be submitted.

We're working to learn what charges were submitted and any information known regarding the suspects and will update our coverage as new information arises.