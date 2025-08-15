Hundreds in the Valley remember Rebekah Baptiste

PHOENIX — Hundreds dressed in pink gathered together Thursday at Empower College Prep to honor 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste. It was about two weeks ago that the young girl died at Phoenix Children's. Rebekah had been transported here to the Valley after being found in Holbrook, Arizona, with severe injuries.

Her dad, Richard Baptiste, and his girlfriend, Anicia Woods, have both been arrested and charged with murder and child abuse.

Former teachers and family described the young girl as kind, curious, and smart. Through tears, people shared memories, noting the bright light she brought to the school despite struggles at home.

"Today is not only about mourning her loss, but carrying forward the light she brought to our classrooms," said Empower's Director of Student Services Natalina Mariscal.

Court documents show that the Baptiste family moved from Phoenix to rural Apache County at the beginning of July. Rebekah and her two siblings were previously students at Empower and lived not too far from the central Phoenix school.

A new report was released by the Navajo County Sheriff's Office last week, detailing the interviews with Baptiste and Woods.

ABC15's Investigators took an in-depth look at that report and spoke with neighbors at the Baptiste family's former apartment.

ABC15's Ashley Holden and Melissa Blasius go over that report in the video player below.

"We feel anger, anger at something so evil and cruel," said Chaplain Javi Casas.

Thursday, former teachers and staff shared poems and songs written in Rebekah's honor. Those who knew the 10-year-old described her as smart and kind with dreams of possibly becoming a teacher.

"If you want to find Rebekah, find everyone who is smiling and notice the way it makes your heart feel," read Rebekah's third-grade teacher, Penny Roubison.

Rebekah's death marks the third high-profile murder of a child known to the state Department of Child Safety this year.

Empower administrators said they reached out a dozen times to DCS, suspecting abuse or neglect from November 2023 to January 2025.

"I remember when you started coming to school and your hair wasn’t brushed," said Rebekah's fourth-grade teacher, Phenicia Swalley. "I took you aside and I asked if I could brush your hair from this day forward, it was our thing."

ABC15 previously sat down with Rebekah's mom and grandma, Sandi and Sondra Hawkins. Both were at the celebration of life, along with Rebekah's brothers.

"This should never have happened, never, and because of her, there’s going to be a lot of changes coming," said Sondra. "You’re going to see changes."

Our team has asked Governor Katie Hobbs and state Senator Carine Werner, who had direct oversight over DCS, questions about Rebekah's case.

ABC15 has also sent specific questions to DCS and asked for an interview with their director. The department has said they are conducting a thorough review of Rebekah's case.

But Thursday was about family and the community honoring and remembering Rebekah.

"One of the things we’ve said is she was fiercely loved and protected, and I think that this demonstrates this as well," said Empower K-8 Principal Becky Jones.

"You will live in my heart forever, never to be forgotten," said Swalley.

Baptiste and Woods will be back in court for a preliminary hearing in Apache County on Sept. 4.