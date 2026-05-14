NFL releases Arizona Cardinals' 2026 schedule

GLENDALE, AZ — The National Football League has released the 2026 schedule.

The Arizona Cardinals will open the season in Los Angeles to take on the Chargers after going 3-14 in 2025.

Other notable road trips for the Cards include at the New York Giants, Dallas, Kansas City, and New Orleans.

The home opener will come in Week 2 when the Seattle Seahawks come to the Valley.

Detroit, Denver, Washington, Philadelphia, the New York Jets, and Las Vegas will all make trips to Glendale to face the Cards.

Arizona will wrap up the season at home against San Francisco.

Their schedule is front-loaded with road games, and five of their last six games will be at home in Glendale.

The ABC15 Sports Team, Craig Fouhy and Collin Harmon, will discuss the Cards' 2026 schedule at 6 p.m Thursday. Watch their conversation live in the player below: