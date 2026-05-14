WATCH: Scottsdale Fire gearing up for wildfire season with reminders for the community

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — As wildfire season intensifies across Arizona, Scottsdale fire crews are taking a proactive approach to prevent the next fast-moving brush fire before it starts.

Fire officials have positioned brush trucks throughout the city to improve response times while crews patrol neighborhoods looking for overgrown vegetation and other potential fire hazards.

Go along with ABC15's Craig McKee as he rides with fire crews visiting active construction sites to ensure workers using grinders, cutting tools, and other spark-producing equipment are following fire safety precautions.