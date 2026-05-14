Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsNortheast Valley NewsScottsdale News

Actions

WATCH: Scottsdale Fire gearing up for wildfire season with reminders for the community

As wildfire season intensifies across Arizona, Scottsdale fire crews are taking a proactive approach to prevent the next fast-moving brush fire before it starts.
Scottsdale Fire gearing up for wildfire season with reminders for the community
Posted

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — As wildfire season intensifies across Arizona, Scottsdale fire crews are taking a proactive approach to prevent the next fast-moving brush fire before it starts.

Fire officials have positioned brush trucks throughout the city to improve response times while crews patrol neighborhoods looking for overgrown vegetation and other potential fire hazards.

Go along with ABC15's Craig McKee as he rides with fire crews visiting active construction sites to ensure workers using grinders, cutting tools, and other spark-producing equipment are following fire safety precautions.

Null

Report a typo

We're here to listen