Northern Arizona University's Ardrey Auditorium evacuated for bomb threat

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Evacuations are underway amid a bomb threat at part of Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff Thursday.
According to a social post from the NAU, the area around Ardrey Auditorium is being evacuated due to a "threat against the facility."
Ardrey Auditorium is located near Knoles Drive and Riordan Road on the university's campus.
Two commencement events were scheduled for 3 p.m., but there has been no word on if the events will be canceled.
Further details regarding the incident were not immediately available.
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