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Northern Arizona University's Ardrey Auditorium evacuated for bomb threat

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FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Evacuations are underway amid a bomb threat at part of Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff Thursday.

According to a social post from the NAU, the area around Ardrey Auditorium is being evacuated due to a "threat against the facility."

NAUbombThreat1.png

Ardrey Auditorium is located near Knoles Drive and Riordan Road on the university's campus.

Two commencement events were scheduled for 3 p.m., but there has been no word on if the events will be canceled.

Further details regarding the incident were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.

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