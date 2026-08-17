Teen facing charges after allegedly crashing car into ex's Mesa home

MESA, AZ — An 18-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed a car into a Mesa home early Sunday morning.

Mesa police say around 1:45 a.m., they were called to a home near Gilbert and Baseline roads for a report of a car that had crashed into a home.

When officers arrived, they found the car had crashed into a brick wall of the home.

Several residents were reportedly inside when the crash occurred, but none of them were seriously hurt.

The driver reportedly left the scene before police arrived, but he was taken into custody nearby.

During the investigation, police learned the 18-year-old driver was previously in a relationship with a victim inside the house.

They believe he intentionally crashed into the home.

He now faces several charges, including aggravated assault and endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, and criminal damage. DUI charges are also pending.