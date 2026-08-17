Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
22  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsSoutheast Valley NewsChandler News

Actions

Deadly mobile home fire under investigation in Chandler

Chandler fire officials say the fire was contained to one unit at the mobile home park
You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Ivanhoe deadly mobile home fire 8-16-26
Posted

CHANDLER, AZ — At least one person has died after a mobile home caught fire Sunday night in Chandler.

Chandler fire officials say they were called just after 8:30 to the mobile home park near Arizona Avenue and Ray Road for the reported fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming from one unit.

Chandler fire crews were able to contain the flames to the single unit.

Firefighters found one person dead in the home.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo