Deadly mobile home fire under investigation in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — At least one person has died after a mobile home caught fire Sunday night in Chandler.

Chandler fire officials say they were called just after 8:30 to the mobile home park near Arizona Avenue and Ray Road for the reported fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming from one unit.

Chandler fire crews were able to contain the flames to the single unit.

Firefighters found one person dead in the home.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.