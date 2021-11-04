Arizona Humane Society breaks ground on new state-of-the-art facility

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is breaking ground on a state-of-the-art facility to help meet the increasing needs of the animal welfare community.

Its new campus, which will replace the 64-year-old current Sunnyslope facility, will be near Papago Park, AHS announced Thursday. It's scheduled to open in early 2023.

AHS blueprint

"This new location...will allow us to offer comprehensive rescue, medical and behavioral care for pets at a level not yet seen in the United States," the humane society said.

The campus is set to offer a two-story facility that is 72,000 square feet. According to the website, the new site will offer a variety of new services and amenities including:

Lazin Animal Foundation Trauma Hospital

Spay & Neuter Unit

Parvo ICU

Veterinarian Student Teaching Program and integrated tech for real-time surgery viewing

Bottle Baby ICU

Maternity & Meowternity Suites

Convenient EAMT™ ambulance zone and dedicated triage area

Flexible kennel space with maximum natural light to support circadian rhythms

Foster Wing and Animal Assistance Wing

Dog park and outdoor play yards

“Catios” for outdoor enrichments

Adoptions with calming “meet and greet” spaces

Retail store with gear-fitting areas for dogs

Classrooms and community spaces

Serenity Garden—a quiet, safe space for saying goodbye

AHS says the land purchase set them back $4.5 million, while construction of the facility is expected to cost another $41.5 million.

So far, AHS has raised $26 million from donors, but they will need more help from donors to complete the facility.

“While we have made great progress, we still require the support of our most loyal donors to make this vision a reality,” AHS said online.

Since 2013, when they started accelerated efforts and programs for animals, they have been able to decrease euthanasia rates by 82% and reduce the number of animal intakes by 62%.

The new facility is expected to help them reach even higher goals, including:

Treatment of 25% more trauma patients, which equates to thousands of patients

Doubling number of newborn kittens cared for at AHS

Increase spay and neuter by more than 100%

Treat 40% more underserved pets with veterinary services

Expand field rescue and investigations by 10%

To read more about the new campus and to donate, click here.