Two Arizona Humane Society Alumni to take part in this year's Puppy Bowl

PHOENIX — Two dogs once housed at the Arizona Humane Society are set to step into the national spotlight by taking part in this year's Puppy Bowl.

Cherry and Pecan are just two of the 131 puppies selected to represent 73 shelters nationwide in the Puppy Bowl.

Cherry will represent "Team Ruff," while Pecan will be on "Team Fluff."

The two Arizona pups, along with all of the other dogs in the game will be battling it out for the coveted "Lombarky Trophy."

The brother-sister duo are six-month-old Border Terrier mixes that were born in a Foster Hero home last July.

It is the second year in a row and the third time that the Arizona Humane Society has been represented in the cutest game on television.

Cherry and Pecan have been lucky enough to find their furever homes, but there are plenty of other deserving pets looking for a loving family.

To see more furry friends up for adoption, visit the Arizona Humane Society's website.

Puppy Bowl XX will air on Sunday, February 11 at noon on Animal Planet.