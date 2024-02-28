Phoenix preparing for upcoming summer heat after deadly 2023

PHOENIX — After record heat claimed hundreds of lives in the Valley last year, the City of Phoenix is already planning for the summer ahead.

The city’s 2024 Heat Response Plan, presented to the city council on Tuesday, addresses the need for programs and services to help keep residents safe when the temperature rises.

Priorities for the summer ahead include equipping first responders, providing cool public spaces and accessible drinking water, and supporting cool environments, mobility, and recreation.

Specifically, Valley residents could expect to see expanded hours at heat relief locations, more closures of hiking trails during extreme heat, and increased public messaging regarding safety.

This year’s plan includes several new strategies and programs in addition to continued or revised ones.

City officials acknowledged the physical and mental impact high electricity bills, prolonged heat exposure, homelessness, drugs, and more can have on individuals and first responders.

See more of the plan here, starting on page 26.