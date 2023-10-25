Maricopa County has had more heat-related deaths in 2023 than any year on record

PHOENIX — Maricopa County has officially had more heat-related deaths in 2023 than any other year on record.
That's according to the latest report from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health.
Released Wednesday, the report confirmed 469 heat-associated deaths in 2023.
The old record, set last year, was 420. The county tied that record last week.
Another 153 deaths are still under investigation, and could also be heat-related.
According to the department, about 150 of those deaths came in a single week between July 16 and July 22.
More than 60 percent of the deaths so far this year have been people over the age of 50.
The report also shows that out of the 122 heat deaths that occurred indoors, 92 of them had an air condition that was not functioning.
MCDPH has the following tips to keep yourself safe from dangerous heat:
- Limit outdoor activities to the coolest parts of the day.
- When spending extended amounts of time outdoors, go indoors to an air-conditioned location frequently.
- Don’t rely on fans as your primary source of cooling, especially when outdoor temperatures are 95 degrees or higher.
- Drink water throughout the day to prevent dehydration.
- Wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen, and lightweight clothes outdoors.
- Never leave kids, older adults, pets, and others who may rely on you inside of a parked car.
- Check on friends and neighbors, especially older adults, to ensure they have functioning air conditioning/cooling and enough water and supplies.
- Seek medical care immediately if you have, or someone you know has, symptoms of heat-associated illness like muscle cramps, headaches, vomiting, confusion, no longer sweating, and rapid heart rate.