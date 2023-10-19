2023 matches record for number of heat deaths in Maricopa County

PHOENIX — Heat deaths in Maricopa County continue to climb, and now 2023 has matched last year for the number of confirmed heat-related deaths.

Last year, there were 425 heat-related deaths confirmed, up 25 percent from the previous record set in 2021.

2023 matched the death count of 425 on Thursday, according to the Maricopa County Department of Public Health.

This year is almost sure to take the record on its own from last year, as nearly 200 more possible heat-related deaths are still under investigation.

The county has set a record for the number of heat deaths every year since 2016.

While the county has compiled heat death numbers since 2006, other government organizations have faced pressure this year to keep heat-death related statistics.

The Valley shattered heat records this year with the extremely hot summer. The biggest record broken by a wide margin was Phoenix hitting 110° every day for 31 straight days from June 30 to July 30. The previous record was 18 days.

Arizona also didn't get much relief from the heat in the form of monsoon thunderstorms. All told, Monsoon 2023 was the driest on record in the Valley.

MCDPH has the following tips to keep yourself safe from dangerous heat:

